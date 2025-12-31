Why let New York City have all the fun with its Times Square ball drop on New Year’s Eve?

Dozens of places across the U.S. will ring in 2026 by dropping a quirky assortment of fruits, vegetables, sea creatures and balls of all shapes and sizes.

Many have a hometown flair.

The “2026” numerals above New York’s Times Square on Dec. 27.

There's the giant cheese wedge in Plymouth, Wisconsin, a chile pepper in Las Cruces, New Mexico, a pinecone in Flagstaff, Arizona, and a conch shell in Key West, Florida.

Pennsylvania is home to a bonanza of bizarre New Year’s Eve events — the bologna drop in Lebanon, the pickle drop in Dillsburg and the potato chip drop in Lewistown.

It's a New Year's tradition that goes back to 1907 when a 700-pound ball measuring five feet in diameter debuted in Times Square. Copycat celebrations have surged coast to coast over the past few decades and around the beginning of the new millennium.

Here's a look at some of those events around the nation:

Fruity traditions on New Year's Eve

A worker stands atop the giant peach as he positions himself before attaching two leaves in preparation for the 2012 Peach Drop in Atlanta.

It's said in some cultures that eating fruit on New Year's Eve brings luck and wealth. Perhaps that's why many cities mix fruit into their celebrations. Miami has its “Big Orange” drop, while Sarasota, Florida, features a pineapple. There are cherry drops in Milwaukie, Oregon, and Traverse City, Michigan. Brightly lit grapes plunge from above in Temecula, California. Atlanta this year is replacing its peach drop with a “digital drone peach in the sky.”

Beach balls and flip-flops

Evalena Worthington, owner of the Schooner Wharf Bar in Key West, practices the "Lowering of the Wench" from the 80-foot mast of the Schooner America 2 ahead of the 2024 celebration in Key West, Fla.

It’s tough to beat ringing in the year while watching a pair of sparkly flip-flops diving into Folly Beach, South Carolina. In Panama City Beach, Florida, there’s an evening-long bash where 15,000 beach balls are dropped above revelers just hours before a giant beach ball descends a tower at midnight.

MoonPies and a giant Peep

The PEEPS® Chick rings in the new year at the 7th annual PEEPSFEST® at SteelStacks in 2015 in Bethlehem, Pa.

What could be better than seeing a 600-pound MoonPie make a 60-second descent in Mobile, Alabama? How about getting a slice of MoonPie cake at the city's biggest event of the year? Not sweet enough? Check out the 400-pound yellow Peep chick that drops into Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Seafood smorgasbord

Waterfront cities celebrate the sea on New Year's Eve. Brunswick, Georgia, has the shrimp drop, while Easton, Maryland, serves up its annual crab drop. The oyster drop is the main event in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. The biggest catch might be in Port Clinton, Ohio, along Lake Erie, home to a 600-pound walleye named Wylie. The original papier-mache version debuted 30 years ago and has given way to a menacing fiberglass fish.

Potatoes and pierogies

A young reveler poses with the ceremonial pickle at the 2014 New Year's Eve Pickle Drop in Mount Olive, N.C.

There's definitely a food theme to these New Year's drops. Just outside Chicago, watch out for a 10-foot pierogi in Whiting, Indiana. The Idaho Potato Drop in Boise has been going for more than a decade, and Mt. Olive, North Carolina, celebrates its hometown pickle brand by dropping a glittery green pickle that's close to 6 feet long.

Possum drop lives on

All of these events are meant to be fun, boost civic pride and attract tourists. But one created such a stir that it ended up in court. Residents in western North Carolina no longer lower a live possum inside a glass box at midnight, calling off the event in 2019 after years of protests and legal challenges. There is still a possum drop in Tallapoosa, Georgia, which was long ago known as Possum Snout. That one, though, stars a stuffed possum named Spencer.