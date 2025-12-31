Attorney General Pam Bondi is the latest of Trump goons who has reminded us why reading comprehension is so, so important.

On Tuesday, she reposted a graph on X illustrating the changes in overdose deaths following the early years after the introduction of fentanyl to mainstream drug use in 2013.

“Since day one, the Trump administration and this Department of Justice have been fighting to end the drug epidemic in our country,” she wrote.

The graph shows a steep increase of overdose deaths between 2020 and 2022—presidential years shared by Donald Trump and Joe Biden—before they plummeted in 2024.

And while Bondi might have overlooked the crucial part of the graph showing that the drop occurred during Biden’s presidency, the internet did not.

Once she realized her mistake, the post was deleted. But of course, she wasn’t fast enough for the screenshotting vigilantes who immortalized her mishap.

We get it. Bondi had a rough 2025. On top of losing even her more loyal cheerleaders on the right, she couldn’t even indict a ham sandwich if she tried—and she tried.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

While she and Trump declared fentanyl a big enough emergency to categorize it as a weapon of mass destruction, the administration dismantled the very office that was tasked with fighting it.

In March, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that he would be dissolving the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. In the same breath, he cut $12 billion worth of grants—some of which went to addiction services.

Soon after, Kennedy fired a third of his department’s staff and moved those left to the new “Administration for a Healthy America.”

And during the monthlong government shutdown, the Trump administration laid off another 100 employees who worked in addiction services.

On the bright side, according to Bondi’s deleted post, Trump has fought drugs by constructing his beloved border wall. He’s also put taxpayer dollars to work by deporting immigrant students—or the “worst of the worst”—while bombing ships off the coast of Venezuela.

But if there’s any lesson to be learned from this, it’s that graph literacy is a very important skill.