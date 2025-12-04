The United States Institute of Peace has officially been named after President Donald Trump, with the egomaniac’s name now etched into the building.

"This morning, the State Department renamed the former Institute of Peace to reflect the greatest dealmaker in our nation's history," the State Department wrote in a post on X. "Welcome to the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace. The best is yet to come."

And yet the renaming is especially odd given that the White House has previously referred to the institute as “bloated” and “useless.”

The building has also been dormant since earlier this year, when the so-called Department of Government Efficiency carried out a hostile takeover of the independent but federally funded nonprofit, which worked to resolve world conflicts. A federal judge ruled in May that the takeover was illegal, but an appeals court stayed that decision as the Trump administration appeals it further.

“A federal judge has already ruled that the government’s armed takeover was illegal,” George Foote, a lawyer representing USIP staff in the lawsuit, told CNN. “That judgment is stayed while the government appeals, which is the only reason the government continues to control the building. The rightful owners will ultimately prevail and will restore the U.S. Institute of Peace and the building to their statutory purposes.”

President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Dec. 2 as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth looks on.

Trump renaming the USIP after himself couldn't come at a more ironic time.

Trump's administration is currently mired in scandal for the apparent war crimes it's committing in the Caribbean Sea.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth—who has said the military shouldn't follow any code of ethics—reportedly ordered the military to kill the survivors of a missile strike on a boat the Trump administration claimed was trafficking drugs. Two men survived the blast and were seen clinging to the wreckage before a second strike was ordered to kill the two defenseless survivors.

In all, the Trump administration has made 21 attacks on boats, killing 83 people. The attacks amounted to extrajudicial killings since none of the people on the boats were charged with or convicted of crimes before they were executed in military strikes.

Despite this, Trump ridiculously sees himself as the peace president, falsely claiming to have ended multiple wars even as he threatens to start new ones.

He’s so obsessed with his image as the bearer of peace that he’s waged an embarrassing campaign to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, even though Americans don’t even think he deserves it.

After he was rightfully snubbed for the prize, he gave himself a participation trophy by putting his name on the Institute of Peace, which is, again, an organization his own administration has deemed “useless.”

It’s a ridiculous move that would make even North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un blush.