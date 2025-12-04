Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy appeared on CNBC on Thursday to defend the White House’s announcement that it would reverse fuel economy standards set during the former Biden administration. In its continued effort to make pollution worse and help out the fossil fuel industry, the Trump administration is undoing progress toward fighting the climate crisis, promising, almost literally, to bring our country back to the economically troubled 1970s.

Duffy: I think if you're building a car, developing a car that [former President] Joe Biden or [former Transportation Secretary] Pete Buttigieg wanted you to build. That's different than market demand. I want the market to decide what kind of EV I should offer. What kind of vehicles do the American consumers want to buy? This rule will actually allow you to bring back the 1970s station wagon, maybe a little wood paneling on the side, Phil [LaBeau]. We can bring back toys to consumers. So yeah, the minivan is awesome. But maybe the station wagon is cool too.