Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey clapped back to President Donald Trump’s racist tirades against Somali immigrants in his city. Trump has recently taken to slandering Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Somali American immigrants in an effort to justify his authoritarian overreach.

And I think the other thing that we ought to look at is the fact that if they're [the Trump administration] just indiscriminately going after people, due process is violated, habeas corpus is violated. The entire Constitution is in and of itself being thrown in a garbage. So you want to use the term 'garbage'? That's exactly what Donald Trump is doing right now to the Constitution of the United States.