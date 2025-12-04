GOP Rep. Chip Roy of Texas appeared on Fox Business Thursday, delivering a nonsensical word salad about the GOP’s health insurance plans—none of which would actually reduce the skyrocketing cost of health care for Americans.

We need to give freedom options for the average hardworking American family so you can afford a catastrophic plan, go get health sharing, be able to have something that you can be able to go to the doctor of your choice, rather than enriching insurance companies, which is what Democrats want to do.