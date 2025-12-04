A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.
What the f-ck is the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace?
When you order a Nobel Peace Prize from Temu.
Hegseth could have killed troops with Signal chat leak
Does the defense secretary’s “warrior ethos” include endangering soldiers’ lives?
House speaker to struggling Americans: 'Relax'
Pop a chill pill and just take out a short-term loan for those groceries, sheesh.
Cartoon: Going after drug traffickers
… to give them presidential pardons.
Sean Duffy vows to make America smoggy again
He’s also vowing to bring back … station wagons?
Did The New York Times just grow a spine?
The Old Gray Lady is finally fighting for the First Amendment.
Minneapolis mayor tells Trump what the real 'garbage' is
Hint: It’s not the Somali community.
Tennessee is best sign yet for Democrats' 2026 hopes
We see a big blue wave on the horizon.
Click here to see more cartoons.