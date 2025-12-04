A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

What the f-ck is the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace?

When you order a Nobel Peace Prize from Temu.

Hegseth could have killed troops with Signal chat leak

Does the defense secretary’s “warrior ethos” include endangering soldiers’ lives?

House speaker to struggling Americans: 'Relax'

Pop a chill pill and just take out a short-term loan for those groceries, sheesh.

Cartoon: Going after drug traffickers

… to give them presidential pardons.

Sean Duffy vows to make America smoggy again

He’s also vowing to bring back … station wagons?

Did The New York Times just grow a spine?

The Old Gray Lady is finally fighting for the First Amendment.

Minneapolis mayor tells Trump what the real 'garbage' is

Hint: It’s not the Somali community.

Tennessee is best sign yet for Democrats' 2026 hopes

We see a big blue wave on the horizon.

