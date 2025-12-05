The California campaign, however, goes further. Organizers are urging people to redirect dollars that might have gone to big stores to smaller businesses owned by Black, brown and Indigenous people. It’s a push for racial solidarity the campaign is calling “We Spend Where We Get Respect,” and the campaign’s website includes a directory of local businesses that consumers can buy from instead. It’s not a new idea — Black consumers mounted similar antiracist campaigns against retailers who refused them service during Jim Crow. But in the racially regressive era of Trump, the idea has grown in scale and resonance.

California can play an outsized role because of its status as the world’s fourth-largest economy, as well as its history as a national leader on many social justice causes. Perhaps none has become more crucial, or more fundamental, than the cause of racial equality. What has long been an open-ended aspiration has, in the age of Trump, taken on the fierce urgency of now.

We Are California says on its website that “we need a multiracial, multigenerational, multi-issue movement to create the California we dream of.” Its boycott has a diverse list of supporters, including Community Coalition and Inner City Struggle in Los Angeles, two grassroots organizations that serve Black and brown neighborhoods. In coming together, they are sending the message that California has an obligation to do more than celebrate its diverse population — it has to empower it. In the process it has to remind the country of who and what it is.