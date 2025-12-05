Thanks to Sean Duffy, the airport is turning into something of a slumber party.

After the transportation secretary told people to “dress up” at the airport as a way to make air travel better for everyone, the internet had their thoughts. And it can be summed up with a simple: What?

In response to the dress code, many ticketed passengers posted about their decision to wear cozy clothes over a suit or heels.

“Sorry but I’ll be wearing pajamas and slippers to the airport because I don’t remember my flight being free or comfortable,” one TikTok user wrote over a clip of her in cozy clothes next to her suitcase.

Despite Duffy attempting to usher in a “Golden Age of Travel” by victim-blaming and playing fashion police, travelers just aren’t buying it. If you want people to dress better, make the travel experience better, people argued online.

The seats are uncomfortable and the legroom is laughable for anyone over 5’9”. On top of that, airlines are putting what used to be free perks behind pay-to-play upgrades.

In other words, it seems like Duffy might be pointing fingers at the consumers while the problem is the system itself. Sound familiar?

But the former reality-TV star doesn’t seem to be working very hard at sticking it to the big airline corporations. After all, the Trump administration shot down a Biden-era proposal that would have forced airlines to reimburse travelers who experience major delays.

Unfortunately, the very real potential of being stranded in an airport for 10 hours does play a factor in how comfortable people want to dress as well.

The other factor not helping Duffy’s case is the ongoing shortage of air traffic controllers. Since taking on the role, hiring qualified workers to safely coordinate the tens of thousands of flights happening daily has been a challenge.

And it probably didn’t help that Donald Trump fired hundreds of Federal Aviation Administration employees shortly after a deadly airline crash near Washington, D.C.

Then again, Duffy has been dedicating plenty of time to blaming immigrants for tractor trailer crashes. He’s also wasted time arguing that a painting of Jesus would restore quality back to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

Blaming everyone except the wealthy controlling the system seems to be a norm for him.