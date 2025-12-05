Mike Johnson branded himself a “wartime” speaker of the House during a Friday appearance on Fox Business. He also claimed he and President Donald Trump work nearly every hour in the day doing who knows what for the American people.

Host Stuart Varney.Varney: Do you work 18 hours a day?

Johnson: More, more. And I have to because President Trump works 21 hours a day.

Stuart: I see you on TV all the time, always surrounded by hostile media [inaudible].

Johnson: Oh yes, it’s a really fun job, Stuart. [...]

Stuart: Are you enjoying it? I'm sorry to interrupt you, Mr. Speaker, but I've got to get to grips with the job you're doing.

Johnson: I mean, I'm a wartime speaker in a real sense, and so it's not the most enjoyable job in the world. But I do love what we're doing. I love the team I work with. We have a unified Republican Party. If we didn't, Stuart, we would not have delivered on all the things that we have this year. There's much more ahead of us, and this team is excited about it.