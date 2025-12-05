President Donald Trump received a made-up peace prize from the International Federation of Association Football ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Upon accepting the award, Trump gave a classic rambling speech.

Trump: Who knew this was going to happen? But when you look at what has happened to football in the United States—is, again, soccer in the United States—we seem to never call it that because we have a little bit of a conflict with another thing that's called football. But when you think about it, shouldn't it really be called—I mean, this is football. There's no question that we have to come up with another name for that. It really doesn't make sense when you think about it. But it's really football.

