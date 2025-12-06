President Donald Trump’s billionaire-focused economy is not improving, the Epstein files are not disappearing, and every distraction the administration throws out is meeting far more scrutiny and pushback than ever.

And it’s all on video!

Watch Mark Kelly drop a few bombs of his own on pathetic Pete Hegseth

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona held a press conference, taking Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to task for their threats and bogus investigation targeting congressional Democrats who have questioned the legality of the administration’s boat bombings in South America.

House speaker has jaw-dropping defense of Trump's use of slur

House Speaker Mike Johnson tried to defend Trump’s slur against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz during a Thanksgiving Truth Social rant.

Trump literally phones in rally appearance

During a rally for Republican Matt Van Epps ahead of Tennessee’s special election on Tuesday, Johnson held his cell phone to the microphone so Trump could rant against Democratic candidate Aftyn Behn.

Trump is cutting drug prices by infinity dollars, apparently

Trump unveiled a new brand of MAGA mathematics during his Cabinet meeting. And while he didn’t repeat absurd claims like cutting drug prices by 1,500%, his assessment of his accomplishments was no less delusional.

Watch Trump’s treasury secretary get schooled on inflation numbers

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was interviewed by Andrew Sorkin at The New York Times DealBook Summit, where Bessent attempted to spin Trump’s poor inflation numbers.

You’ll want to hear Mark Kelly’s latest take on Pete Hegseth

During a Center for American Progress event in Washington, Kelly was asked how he felt about Hegseth questioning his integrity—and he didn’t hold back.

