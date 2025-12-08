Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent acknowledged that after months of failing to comply with a federal ethics agreement, he has finally divested his holdings in thousands of acres of North Dakota soybean farmland. This comes after the uber-wealthy official boasted earlier this year about being a “soybean farmer”—a comment that “Face the Nation” didn’t let slide on Sunday.

Host Margaret Brennan: You own one. You invest in it.

Bessent: Sorry?

Brennan: You own or invest—

Bessent: People in my family go out and work on it. I actually just divested it this week as part of my ethics agreement, so I'm out of that business.