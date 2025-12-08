A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Democratic governors' 2026 message hits Trump's sore spot

For a Democratic “con job,” this issue sure won’t leave Trump alone.

Trump’s ‘Golden Age’ is tarnishing fast

He can cover the White House in gold all he wants, but Americans still know the truth.

What Trump’s pardons expose about his politics

“No more Mr. Nice Guy!’ … Unless you’ve got big bucks.

Cartoon: Trump trough

The Trump family feast.

Trump reminds us that laws are for the little people

Trump may suck as a president, but he’s killing it with this whole criminal enterprise thing.

Bezos thinks big donation makes it okay to poison a lagoon

“They are brilliant enough to send rocket after rocket up into the sky, but they can’t figure out a better solution?”

Trump official flails when pressed on being a ‘soybean farmer’

The Trump team is a bunch of hardworking Americans, just like the rest of us!

