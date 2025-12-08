GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia sat down with Leslie Stahl on “60 Minutes” Sunday, continuing her public divorce from the MAGA world and President Donald Trump, while blasting fellow Republicans for their cowardice and hypocrisy.

Greene: Yes. It would shock people … I watched many of my colleagues go from making fun of him, making fun of how he talks, making fun of me constantly for supporting him to when he won the primary in 2024—they all started, excuse my language, kissing his ass and decided to put on a MAGA hat for the first time.