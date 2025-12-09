An internal investigation by the Charleston Airport Police Department found that Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina is at fault for her tirade against law enforcement officers and Transportation Security Administration staff, according to a copy of the report obtained by The Washington Post.

The report found that while “minor miscommunication” between Mace's staff and police officers led to a delay in an escort for Mace through the airport in October, Mace's behavior became an unnecessary "spectacle" as she hurled insults at law enforcement and TSA staff—who at the time were not being paid during the government shutdown.

Mace shouted at law enforcement officers, saying she was “sick of your shit” and that they were "fucking idiots" and "fucking incompetent," according to the report. Mace reportedly shouted that she should be treated better because she is a "fucking representative." And a TSA officer reportedly overheard Mace talking on the phone and asking why she "isn't being treated like a senator."

Airport employees reportedly described her conduct in the encounter as “very nasty, very rude” and “very unbecoming” of an elected lawmaker.

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, shown in 2024.

The report also found that the miscommunication was the result of information being "relayed through multiple staffers, as the Congresswoman appears to have high personnel turnover”—a well-documented phenomenon as Mace is reportedly a monster to work for.

Mace has spent weeks raging about the airport incident, which has turned into an embarrassing distraction for her fledgling gubernatorial campaign. After her inappropriate outburst became public, Mace spun up a conspiracy theory about how she was “targeted” by airport staff. She also threatened to file a lawsuit against the airport and others for defamation.

Her fixation on getting revenge on the airport has led members of her own party to criticize her and worry about her mental health.

“There’s something wrong with Nancy Mace. And I’m not a fan of hers, and it’s increasingly because she’s not mentally well, and it’s really clear she’s not mentally well, and I don’t know if she has friends who can do an intervention with her, but Nancy Mace needs a real intervention," right-wing radio host Erick Erickson said on his program as Mace spiralled over the airport debacle.

Mace’s airport tirade is also hurting her gubernatorial bid.

Before her airport meltdown, polls showed Mace leading the crowded GOP primary field. But a poll from earlier in December found Mace falling into fourth place, with nearly half of Republican voters viewing her unfavorably.

Ultimately, law enforcement officers aren’t the only people Mace has targeted.

Mace’s invective against a transgender member of Congress led Democratic lawmakers to label her a bigot and a bully. Mace also hurled insults, including “Fuck you,” at a constituent who asked her a simple question at a makeup store. And former staffers called her “toxic” and “delusional” for how they were treated.

The silver lining from all of this is that Mace’s out-of-control conduct could cause her to lose the gubernatorial election, meaning we should have to deal with her less in the future.