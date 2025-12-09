President Donald Trump kept up his crusade against countries with large Black populations, attacking migration from Congo and Somalia in an interview with Politico published on Tuesday.

Trump was asked by interviewer Dasha Burns to respond to criticism of his recently released National Security Strategy, particularly to his expressed opposition to nonwhite migration to European countries.

“Europe, they’re coming in from all parts of the world. Not just the Middle East, they’re coming in from the Congo, tremendous numbers of people coming from the Congo,” Trump said. He added, “Even worse, they’re coming from prisons of the Congo and many other countries.”

Later on in the interview Trump attacked Somalian migration to the United States.

“I want to see people that contribute. I don’t want to see Somalia.”

In recent days Trump has repeatedly smeared Somali immigrants as part of his most recent racist obsession. Speaking in the Oval Office on Wednesday he said, “It’s not even a nation. It's just a—people walking around killing each other.”

Days before he also referenced Somalia and said, “Their country stinks, and I don't want them in our country.”

Trump’s remarks and his decision to target Minneapolis with his latest federal immigration operation has created a state of fear among the Somali immigrant community.

Somali migrants have been a vital addition to Minnesota and other states following the decision to leave their home nation in the fallout from Somalia’s brutal civil war.

“They’re afraid to go out to the grocery store, they’re afraid to send their kids to school,” Minnesota State Rep. Samakab Hussein, a Somali American, told Newsweek.

Trump has integrated racism throughout his presidency, from domestic policy initiatives to foreign policy priorities. His latest comments show he has no intention of retreating and stands by his open bigotry.