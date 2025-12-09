White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt appeared on Newsmax Tuesday, where she falsely claimed that President Donald Trump had a successful record of getting China to buy soybeans.

Leavitt: Another huge win for our farmers following his successful meeting with President Xi in South Korea, where President Trump convinced President Xi to continue purchasing or begin purchasing again American soybeans, which is something China wasn't doing under the last administration because they had no respect for our President Biden or for the country at the time. But now they know President Trump is not messing around. He's going to stand up for American farmers and American families, and so those purchases have begun from China, and American soybeans are being exported from the United States as we speak because of President Trump. He promised the farmers he would be there for them. He is delivering on that promise.

