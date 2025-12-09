GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia appeared on CNN Tuesday, where she was asked about the consequences of having President Donald Trump as an enemy.
Greene: As a Christian, I'm not angry at the president. It's easy for me to say a prayer for him and forgive him. But the part that I have had a very hard time with is the fact that he called me a traitor and, because of his words, that brought serious threats against myself and my family. We had a pipe bomb threat on my home, a pipe bomb threat on my family construction company and staff, and had multiple pizza doxxings.
But the serious one was the direct death threats on my son, and I think that goes beyond anyone's arguments or disagreements or politics. All of our children and our family's safety should matter to anyone, no matter if they're mad at us or disagree with us. I think that should be something we respect.
