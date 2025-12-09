A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Thanks, Trump! National Park Service gets racist new calendar

The new rule spells out what this administration deems important and what it does not.

Unqualified Trump stooge finally vacates US attorney seat

One Trump goon down, so many bootlickers to go.

Cartoon: Happy Trumpmas

There are definitely safer places to bring your children.

Nancy Mace's 'very nasty' conduct revealed in police report

It’s certainly not acceptable behavior for, well, anyone.

Trump amps up his racist immigration tirade

He sure does hate nonwhite migration.

Here’s how Trump’s propaganda princess is blaming Joe Biden now

This excuse just isn’t going to fly.

What Jasmine Crockett’s bid means for the most chaotic race in Texas

It’s about to get even more interesting.

Saint Marjorie Taylor Greene says she forgives Trump

She may forgive him, but will MAGA forgive her?

Trump says his economy is perfect, facts be damned

He’s obviously living in an alternate reality.

