Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri admitted his party didn’t have a good reason why it’s allowing premiums to skyrocket for millions of Americans.

Republicans are set to let enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies expire at the end of the year, which will could double premium costs and is expected to lead to loss of coverage. And he was confronted over the GOP’s lack of a plan by CNN’s Manu Raju on Tuesday.

Hawley: Well, I mean, I just don't know how Republicans would explain that to 24 million Americans whose premiums are going to double. We need to think about the human cost of this, I think, and Republicans need to offer an alternative solution.