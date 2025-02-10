President Donald Trump, co-President Elon Musk, members of the Trump administration, and Republican lawmakers have all been going on record to say that Trump should simply ignore court orders that block his unlawful orders. But it’s a move that would thrust the country into a constitutional crisis that threatens the functioning of our democratic republic.

The calls to ignore judicial orders come as judges of all political ideologies have blocked Trump's executive orders and actions. Three federal judges have blocked Trump’s attempt to end birthright citizenship. Another federal judge paused Trump and Musk’s attempt to unilaterally close the United States Agency for International Development and fire all of its workers. Two judges blocked Trump’s attempt to freeze all federal payments, and reprimanded the administration further when they determined that the administration had not actually lifted the freeze as ordered. A federal judge barred Musk and his army of Department of Government Efficiency bros from accessing sensitive Treasury payment systems and data, which data experts say is a disaster for privacy and national security.

But rather than admit fault, Trump and his GOP sycophants instead attack the judges who issued the rulings, saying their decisions should be ignored even though the Constitution explicitly lays out the separation of powers that gives judges review over executive branch actions.

“We’re very disappointed with the judges that would make such a ruling,” Trump said Sunday on Air Force One. “No judge should frankly be allowed to make that kind of a decision. It’s a disgrace.”

Vice President JD Vance echoed similar sentiments on Sunday in a post on X.

"If a judge tried to tell a general how to conduct a military operation, that would be illegal. If a judge tried to command the attorney general in how to use her discretion as a prosecutor, that's also illegal. Judges aren't allowed to control the executive's legitimate power,” Vance wrote.

Musk went a step further, calling for the judge who blocked him and his team from accessing Treasury records to be disposed of.

“A corrupt judge protecting corruption. He needs to be impeached NOW!” Must said in a post on his own disinformation platform.

Sen. Tom Cotton

Republican lawmakers also added to the chorus of attacking the judiciary and calling for Trump to ignore the orders.

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, pushed false information to try to preemptively justify any potential attempts by Trump to ignore court orders.

Cotton wrote in a post on X: "Outrageous. Obama Judge Paul Engelmayer didn’t just bar @elonmusk and @doge from Treasury systems, he barred the Secretary of the Treasury himself. Without citing a single law or even allowing Trump admin to appear in court! This outlaw should be reversed immediately and Engelmayer should be forbidden by higher courts from ever hearing another case against the Trump admin."

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, put Cotton in his place with facts.

Murphy wrote: "This just isn't true, Tom. a. It's a temporary order and Trump's lawyers are asked to present their case in court next Friday. b. Englemayer does reference several laws and constitutional provisions—most notably the APA—that have possibly been violated. c. But the finding is simply that without the immediate relief, there would be irreparable harm. Trump still has his day in court."

Ultimately, with Democrats out of power and Republicans unwilling to stand up to their Dear Leader, the judiciary is the only thing keeping Trump from carrying out his destructive will.

And Democrats are sounding the alarm as Republicans call for ignoring court orders.

"JD, we both went to law school. But we don’t have to be lawyers to know that ignoring court decisions we don’t like puts us on a dangerous path to lawlessness. We just have to swear an oath [on] the constitution. And mean it,” Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California, wrote in a post on X.

Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman of New York, also chastised Vance.

"It’s called the “rule of law” @jdvance,” Goldman wrote in a post on X. “Our constitution created three co-equal branches of government to provide checks and balances on each other (‘separation of powers’). The judiciary makes sure that the executive follows the law. If you do, then you won’t have problems."

And Democratic Rep. Sean Casten of Illinois, laced into Vance for saying Trump should ignore court orders.

“These are the words of a mad king. They are not the words of someone who cherishes and defends the separation of powers innate to our Constitution,” Casten wrote in a post on X. “You’re smart enough to know better, JD. You’re just too cowardly to stand up to Trump & Musk.”



