The aspiring young goons in Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency are being exposed as inexperienced and untrustworthy young Musk-o-lytes who have histories of posting racist and sexist things online.

One of Musk’s DOGE boys has a history of retweeting white supremacists and well-known misogynists. Gavin Kliger is a graduate of University of California, Berkeley, and possibly the “Special Advisor to the Director” at the Office of Personnel Management, Reuters reports, per his LinkedIn profile.

According to Reuters, between October 2024 and January of this year, Kliger shared posts by white supremacist Nick Fuentes and self-avowed misogynist Andrew Tate. The latter remains under criminal investigation by Romanian authorities for allegedly trafficking minors, sexual intercourse with a minor, and money laundering.

Bloomberg reports that another young member of Musk’s DOGE team,19-year-old Edward Coristine, was previously terminated from a job at an online security firm for “leaking internal information to the competitors.”

“Elon hire”

A spokesperson for Path Network, an Arizona-based data security and hosting company, told Bloomberg that Coristine’s contract was terminated “after the conclusion of an internal investigation into the leaking of proprietary company information that coincided with his tenure.”

Coristine’s connection to Musk comes from a brief stint working at Musk's brain-chip startup, Neuralink. According to the Washington Post, Coristine’s online name is “Big Balls.” All of this is the opposite of what you want to see on someone’s resume who is set to potentially access hundreds of millions of people’s private information.

Those two join 25-year-old Marko Elez, who resigned last week, after the Wall Street Journal exposed his racist history on social media. Elez was quickly rehired at the insistence of Musk, Vice President JD Vance, and Trump, cavalierly passing off Elez’s previous racist posts that went up just a few months ago as youthful indiscretion, while giving him access to the country’s most sensitive financial data.

Coordinating all of the destruction for Musk is Steve Davis. Davis comes over from leading Musk’s Boring Company, an anti-public transportation company, that repeatedly makes deals with cities involving tunnels and delivers nothing, delaying public works for years. Davis is credited with helping Musk obliterate Twitter in order to turn it into the much-depreciated cesspool of right-wing bigotry and misinformation known as X.

Senate Democrats have opened up a whistleblower portal for federal employees, hoping to uncover some of the clandestine destruction being done by Musk, Trump, and their goons.

