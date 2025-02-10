Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem recently sent a memo asking the Treasury Department to deputize IRS investigators so that they could be used as part of President Donald Trump’s plans for mass deportation of migrants. The request comes as the Trump administration has begun pivoting away from prosecutions of financial crimes and other white collar criminal activity.

The Wall Street Journal reports that if the plan becomes active, IRS agents could be used to detain and arrest people, and could also be involved in transporting migrants. The Trump administration has already been criticized for enforcement operations that have detained and questioned American citizens—including members of the Native American community.

Before Trump took office, the primary mission for most of the members of the IRS criminal-investigation division had been enforcing financial law, particularly evasion of taxes by the ultra-wealthy. Legislation passed by the previous Democratic majority in Congress and signed into law by former President Joe Biden expanded the IRS’ ability to pursue tax cheats among the millionaire and billionaire class. In 2024, the IRS announced that the agency had collected $1 billion in back taxes from these rich tax cheats.

Trump has been convicted of tax fraud and his family’s real estate business was ordered to pay more than $1.6 million in penalties.

The new requested change in focus for these agents comes while newly installed Attorney General Pam Bondi has issued directives for the Department of Justice to deemphasize prosecution of corruption.

Attorney General Pam Bondi

Bondi released a memo disbanding the DOJ’s Kleptocracy Asset Recovery Initiative, which worked to stop public officials around the world from looting financial resources from their own people. Among those who had been targeted by the program under the Biden administration were Russian oligarchs vital to keeping Russian President Vladimir Putin in office.

In another sign of being soft on financial crimes, Russell Vought, the new head of the White House Office of Management and Budget, is in the process of shutting down the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The bureau was created under former President Barack Obama and advocates for consumer rights while exposing abuses by major corporations, like banks and credit card companies.

Noem’s memo and the overall Trump administration approach to crime emphasizes that the wealthy and powerful will be able to evade prosecution, and that violent criminals who show loyalty to Trump will also get a pass. So much for “law and order.”