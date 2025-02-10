New polling suggests that many Americans are in awe of President Donald Trump, something that’s reflected in his surprisingly high approval rating registered in a new survey by CBS News/YouGov.

The poll, conducted this past Wednesday through Friday, showed Trump with a 53% approval rating compared with a 47% disapproval rating. As CNN’s Harry Enten reported, Trump’s approval has been in the green for 21 days (i.e. his entire term so far) while he only had 11 such net positive days during his first term, which began in 2017.

Since reclaiming the White House, Trump has gone full-steam ahead, signing a plethora of executive orders—many of which were unpopular. But a large portion of the population isn’t turned off by Trump himself, apparently.

On their face, the most recent numbers look good for the president. But upon closer inspection, the survey suggests Americans aren’t overjoyed with all of Trump’s actions since returning to the White House. Respondents expressed concern that he wasn’t doing enough to lower the price of goods and services (66%), help states impacted by natural disasters (47%), or cut taxes (47%).

Republicans communicated worries about these issues, too, specifically rising prices. Nearly half of them (48%) said Trump wasn’t focused enough on lowering prices, while a plurality of GOP respondents (37%) said he was not fully engaged with cutting taxes.

In the same vein, a slightly larger percentage of respondents overall (40%) said they believed Trump’s policies would make them “financially worse off” compared with 35% who thought his proposals would make them richer.

So far, their fears have been well-founded. After all, egg and gas prices have increased since Trump’s January inauguration, something Americans also expressed concern with

Those costs could get worse over time, especially if the president moves forward with his unpopular taxation proposals. The CBS/YouGov poll found that respondents weren’t overjoyed by Trump’s plan to enact tariffs on foreign nations, including Canada, China, and Mexico. For instance, 49% of adults said the Trump administration is focusing “too much” on putting tariffs on goods from other countries.

Notably, there was a stark partisan breakdown on this question. While a majority of Democrats (77%) and independents (53%) said Trump was too focused on tariffs, Republicans (21%) didn’t seem to believe so.

Regarding wildly unpopular co-president Elon Musk, Americans were split on how much influence the so-called Department of Government Efficiency should have over spending and operations. A bare majority (51%) said he should have “some” or “a lot” of influence, while an almost equal percentage (49%) said he should have “not much” or “none.”

When it comes to Trump, though, it’s not entirely shocking that polls show he’s relatively popular. Presidents tend to enjoy a “honeymoon period” when they first enter office, but those ratings often change as time goes on. Former President Joe Biden had a 57% approval rating in early February of his term, while Barack Obama and George W. Bush, respectively, had 68% and 57% initial approval ratings, according to Gallup.

And not all polls show Trump with favorable ratings. The most recent Civiqs poll for Daily Kos, released this past week, showed that over half of respondents (52%) disapproved of Trump’s job as president, compared with 45% who said they approved. In that poll, though, there was no indication that Trump’s early moves have turned off his base. Republicans said they were completely okay with his executive orders (95% said they supported his actions so far), while independents were almost evenly split (46% supported them, 53% opposed them).

On a related note, respondents in the Civiqs poll also expressed negative views toward the Democratic Party. The survey had 21% of Democrats saying they have an unfavorable view of the party, which increased to 30% among young Democrats, defined as those who are under the age of 35.

The CBS/YouGov poll surveyed 2,175 adults and had a margin of error of 2.5 percentage points.