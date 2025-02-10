A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

How past Republicans paved the way for Trump to do whatever he wants

Trump hasn’t gotten where he is all by himself.

Emboldened racists are now impersonating ICE agents

This is a new low for xenophobia in America.

What the Media Missed: ICE’s inaccuracies and Pritzker’s pushback

From more immigration changes to the most effective attack dogs unleashed on Trump, the media missed a lot.

‘Great thing for humanity’: Trump touts Jan. 6 pardons despite facts

It’s obviously great for humanity to release repeat criminals into the general population.

Cartoon: Glue sniffer

And yet, Trump’s ideas are still the same.

Trump tries—and fails—to steal the spotlight from the Super Bowl

From eliminating pennies to “Gulf of America Day,” Trump pulled out all the attention-getting stops.

GOP zooms in on Social Security cuts to fund Trump’s tax scam

Get ready for some massive MAGA voter backlash.

Trump seems to think he can just ignore court orders he doesn't like

“We don’t have to be lawyers to know that ignoring court decisions we don’t like puts us on a dangerous path to lawlessness.”

