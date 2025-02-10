Donald Trump tried, and failed, to get some of the Super Bowl spotlight on Sunday. Besides attending the big football game, Trump sat down for an interview with Fox News that was full of softball questions.

In the fluffy chat with Fox’s Bret Baier, Trump again spoke of Gaza as a real estate opportunity that just needed to be developed. He also defended Elon Musk’s destructive and likely illegal takeover of numerous government departments,

But then Baier tried to get Trump to comment on the future of MAGA.

"Do you view Vice President JD Vance as your successor,” Baier asked. “The Republican nominee in 2028?"

Trump was quick to respond: "No.”

“But he's very capable,” Trump said. “I think you have a lot of very capable people. So far, I think he's doing a fantastic job. It's too early. We're just starting."

Shortly after deciding on Vance as a running mate, Trump told Fox News’ Jesse Watters that he chose the fake hillbilly because “[Vance] liked me, maybe more than anybody liked me.”

Vance has indeed done an exceptional job exhibiting the kind of shamelessness and masochism that all Trump underlings must display to stay in his good graces.

Of course, there is never enough butt-kissing for someone like Trump.

Take his now-discarded first vice president, Mike Pence, for example. Pence was also shameless in his groveling, convenient memory, and capacity for seemingly just making stuff up.

And what did Pence’s subservience get him? Well, it earned the Indiana evangelical a political career-ending attack from Trump, who blamed his vice president for not participating in Trump’s first coup attempt. Trump also reportedly supported his MAGA hordes’ chants of “hang Mike Pence” as they stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Who knows what Trump is actually thinking about 2028, which may somehow include a third term for himself, and Vance has already signaled he’s willing to go to disturbing lengths Pence would not.

But stay on your toes, Mr. Vice President—life under Trump can turn on a dime!

You can help ensure that Daily Kos remains the paywall-free home for our shared fight for democracy and justice. Daily Kos is supported by readers like you.