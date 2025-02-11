Even though President Donald Trump and his cronies like to pretend they can ignore court orders, a federal judge in Rhode Island just proved them wrong.

On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge John J. McConnell ruled that the Trump administration violated his previous Jan. 31 order to halt the sweeping federal funding freeze that unleashed nationwide chaos.

The judge ordered Trump administration officials to comply with what he called “the plain text” of his earlier temporary restraining order, which argued that federal grant money must be released to the state for congressionally appropriated disbursement. This funding impacts vital programs such as community health care facilities and Head Start, which provided childcare to 800,000 children nationally in 2024.

“The States have presented evidence in this motion that the Defendants in some cases have continued to improperly freeze federal funds and refused to resume disbursement of appropriated federal funds,” McConnell said in the ruling. He viewed his initial order to lift the freeze as "clear and unambiguous."

Praise from Democratic attorneys general—who spearheaded the lawsuit in January—poured in swiftly.

“I am glad that the Court has agreed with us and found that the Trump Administration has continued to unlawfully withhold critical federal funding,” said New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin in a statement. “President Trump may not think that the law applies to him or his acolytes such as Vice President Vance or Elon Musk, but in this country, the courts have the final say on the law – not the President. Today’s decision is critical to ensuring that these funds which support Medicaid, Head Start, law enforcement programs, disaster relief, and so much more, will not be illegally impeded.”

x New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin issued the following statement in response to the District of Rhode Island’s decision to enforce the court’s prior order preventing the Trump Administration from implementing its freeze of up to $3 trillion in federal funding.



“While we were able to secure this order to further enforce the temporary restraining order on President Trump’s unlawful attempt to cut off funding for countless essential government services, our fight is far from over,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “I hope this ruling compels President Trump and his administration to finally comply with the order and ensure the federal dollars are provided as Congress intended. Along with other Democratic attorneys general, I will continue to pursue this lawsuit to protect Michiganders and defend these crucial programs against this unprecedented, reckless, and illegal attack.”

“Judge McConnell’s Order confirmed what we have been saying from the beginning,” said Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha. “It is now time for the Administration to come into full compliance. This is a country of laws. We expect the Administration to follow the law.”

This ruling marks the first time a federal judge has called the Trump administration out for disobeying a court order. Legal experts say it could lead to a constitutional showdown between the judicial and the executive branch.

Meanwhile, Vice President J.D. Vance was met with stark criticism Sunday after his post on X dismissed the United States’ sacrosanct system of checks and balances.

“If a judge tried to tell a general how to conduct a military operation, that would be illegal,” Vance said in his post. “Judges aren't allowed to control the executive's legitimate power.”

With an administration aggressively pushing the boundaries of executive power by attacking judges or dismissing court orders—echoing tactics seen in authoritarian regimes—and a judiciary steadfast in upholding the law and Constitution, a showdown between the White House and the courts appears to be inevitable.

Put simply, The Trump administration is setting a dangerous precedent that will surely lead America down a dark, uncertain path.

