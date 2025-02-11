Jon Stewart’s opening segment on “The Daily Show” got crashed by "prodigal son” John Oliver on Monday night.

Stewart kicked off the show by talking about Super Bowl Sunday, and Donald Trump’s sad attempt at overshadowing the event by announcing he was signing a proclamation declaring it “Gulf of America Day.”

“It's very historic,” Stewart joked. “I'm sure we'll look back on this day fondly when America is swallowed up by the rising waters of the Gulf of America.”

“It's been a good run, America,” Stewart said after running through the many ways in which our Constitution is now being razed to the ground by world’s richest online troll Elon Musk, with the GOP’s obsequious consent.

“It looks like we're becoming less like the constitutional republic it's been for 250 years, and more like the monarchy that we all fought to escape from,” Stewart continued before being interrupted by a slow-clapping Oliver, whose appearance led to wild cheers from the audience.

“Do my eyes deceive me?” Stewart asked. “Is that, is that young John Oliver? Are you here to offer America your wisdom and your counsel?”

“Oh, no. No, no, John, I am here to gloat,” Oliver said.

The England-born Oliver has used his own HBO show to speak about his experience immigrating to the United States and the process of becoming a citizen.

“Let me be the first to welcome America to its monarchy era,” Oliver continued. “Congratulations, everyone! You can now take your place in the pantheon of great empires alongside the British, the Roman, the Klingon, Wakanda … whatever one Babar the Elephant was the ruler of, I forget.”

A little gallows humor seems appropriate right about now.

