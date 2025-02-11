Racist social media posts from Darren Beattie, President Donald Trump’s acting under secretary of state for public diplomacy, are resurfacing—underlining the U.S. government’s infiltration of white nationalist online trolls.

“Higher quality humans are subsidizing the fertility of lower quality humans. Foundational reality of social and political life in the post war west,” Beattie wrote on X in May 2024.

The former Trump speechwriter subsequently responded to his own wretched thought, writing, “Population control? If only!”

This is just one of many hideous posts of Beattie’s promoting the racist science of eugenics, dug up and first reported on by NOTUS.org.

“The horrific practice of 2nd trimester abortion is legal in some places and well within Overton window of public discourse,” he wrote on X in January 2023. “But idea of offering feral populations financial incentives for voluntary sterilization is completely taboo.”

That same year, Beattie responded to a right-wing shitpost about Black communities not wanting white cops in their neighborhoods.

“When a population gets feral, a little snip snip keeps things in control Could offer incentives (Air Jordans, etc.),” he wrote.

Beattie is no stranger to swimming in the sump of white supremacist ideology. In 2018, Beattie was let go by the first Trump administration for attending an H.L. Mencken Club conference in 2016.

Beattie’s ascension during Trump’s second term is symptomatic of the racist pseudosciences that are front and center in the tech broligarchical capture of the U.S. government. His racism mirrors that of Vice President JD Vance and (seemingly actual president) Elon Musk.

Whereas Trump at least attempted to obfuscate some of the glaring racism in his first term, this time he’s emboldened by Musk’s white supremacist powergrab using young simps with histories of espousing the same archaic bigotries who now have access to U.S. financial infrastructure.

“Low birthrate is under-appreciated as causal in the fall of civilizations. Rome was having birth rate issues even during the reign of Caesar,” Musk tweeted in April 2023.

“Birth quality matters too, arguably more than rare,” Beattie responded.

With those sort of “ideas,” Beattie is sure to fit in among the Musk/Trump administration.

