On Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump launched into yet another unhinged, nearly five-hour social media rant on Truth Social.

This time, he targeted the Federal Emergency Management Agency, federal judges who forced him to unfreeze federal funds, and California’s voter ID law.

Trump took direct aim at FEMA—again—claiming without evidence that the agency was misusing funds to favor Democratic areas while abandoning North Carolina after Hurricane Helene.

“FEMA spent tens of millions of dollars in Democrat areas, disobeying orders, but left the people of North Carolina high and dry. It is now under review and investigation,” he wrote “THE BIDEN RUN FEMA HAS BEEN A DISASTER. FEMA SHOULD BE TERMINATED! IT HAS BEEN SLOW AND TOTALLY INEFFECTIVE. INDIVIDUAL STATES SHOULD HANDLE STORMS, ETC., AS THEY COME. BIG SAVINGS, FAR MORE EFFICIENT!!!

And in a move that would likely impact his supporters most, he has repeatedly suggested eliminating FEMA altogether.

On Jan. 22, Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that if a tornado hit Oklahoma, he’d want the state to handle it without federal assistance.

"FEMA is gonna be a whole big discussion very shortly because I'd rather see the states take care of their own problems," he said.

On Jan. 27, Trump signed an executive order creating a “review council” to examine ways to “drastically improve” the agency's “efficacy, priorities, and competence” before he toured the aftermath of North Carolina and California’s natural disasters.

On Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security announced that it was firing four FEMA employees after Elon Musk alleged that it spent $60 million on housing immigrants.

People rally against Elon Musk outside the Treasury Department in on Feb. 4, 2025.

Earlier that day, Trump praised Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, which is responsible for firing thousands of federal employees—including those tasked with overseeing national security—and dismantling federal agencies left and right.

“DOGE: BILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF WASTE, FRAUD, AND ABUSE BEING FOUND. CAMPAIGN PROMISE. IMPORTANT FOR AMERICA!!!” he wrote.

Musk and Trump’s gutting of federal agencies has defunded vital cancer research, taken away $340 million in food aid for children in underdeveloped countries, and threatened national security, with U.S. adversaries publicly rejoicing over it.

Three hours before that, Trump hinted at retaliation against “highly political judges” for adhering to the rule of law.

“It seems hard to believe that a judge could say, ‘We don’t want you to do that.’ So, maybe we have to look at the judges. ‘Cause I think that’s a very serious violation,” he told reporters later that day.

On Monday, Rhode Island Judge John J. McConnell ruled that Trump violated his Jan. 31 order to halt the chaotic federal funding freeze. And District Court Judge Paul Engelmayer issued an injunction to stop DOGE from accessing sensitive personal data via the Treasury Department.

“Billions of Dollars of FRAUD, WASTE, AND ABUSE, has already been found in the investigation of our incompetently run Government,” he wrote. “Now certain activists and highly political judges want us to slow down, or stop. Losing this momentum will be very detrimental to finding the TRUTH, which is turning out to be a disaster for those involved in running our Government. Much left to find. No Excuses!!!”

Except, Musk’s hostile takeover of the federal government in the name of fighting so-called government waste won’t actually be fulfilled. On Wednesday, Musk backtracked his initial promise of finding $2 trillion worth in government waste but has a “good shot” of cutting the goal in half.

Also on Tuesday, Trump attacked California’s drawn-out vote count process and brought up the fact that voter ID laws are banned in the state.

California passed a law in 2024 that prohibits the requirement for voters to present identification to vote in elections. During his trip to Southern California to tour the damage from the wildfires, Trump leveraged federal aid, demanding for voter ID laws to be changed.

“California just stopped counting their votes on the 2024 Presidential Election. VOTER I.D. IS TOTALLY BARRED! IN FACT, IT IS ILLEGAL FOR VOTING OFFICIALS TO EVEN ASK TO SEE A PERSONS IDENTIFICATION. This cannot be made up!” he wrote on Truth Social.

Could Trump’s latest tirade be because he’s realizing that his agenda won’t fly in California?

Early this month, thousands of Californians took to the streets, blocking major Los Angeles freeways to protest against Trump. Others shut down Napa businesses to observe Day Without Immigrants, while some participated in school walkouts.

Trump’s latest barrage of unhinged posts follows his bombastic style of lashing out at institutions, pushing baseless conspiracies, and stoking outrage to stay in the spotlight. You know, just qualities of a good leader.

