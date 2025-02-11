A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Judge blasts Trump for failure to thaw funding freeze

At least the courts are doing their part to thwart Trump’s evil plans.

Trump’s petty party rages on with more security clearances stripped

No one holds grudges like Trump.

Trump crime wave: Feds told to stop prosecuting bribery crimes

Because who doesn’t love giving the green light to international bribery?

Trump team will stop plane crashes by using the word 'men' for pilots

"So after promising to focus on safety, they’ve gotten right down to work … on gender terminology?"

Cartoon: DEI bowl

Trump knew he forgot something.

Democrats launch whistleblower site in bid to stymie Trump and Musk

Sometimes the call has to come from inside the house.

Democrats make final attempt to halt Patel’s FBI confirmation

Trump truly picks the WORST people.

Steve Bannon plots revenge after pleading guilty to felony fraud

He’s always mad at someone.



Click here to see more cartoons.