The dismantling of the CFPB can be viewed as a microcosm of what's happening to the government as a whole. Founded by Elizabeth Warren in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, the agency addressed all sorts of sleazy practices in the financial services industry, from shady loans to exorbitant junk fees to insecure payment apps. By last year, they had recovered some $19 billion on behalf of the American people. This was an example of good government fighting corporate abuses on behalf of the public. Yet how many voters even knew or heard about it?

