President Donald Trump is on a serious losing spree in federal court, with judges of all ideological stripes blocking his executive actions and condemning the administration's refusal to comply with court orders.

On Tuesday, three of Trump’s executive actions were blocked by federal judges.

A district court judge in New Hampshire blocked Trump’s attempt to end birthright citizenship, writing in a blistering ruling that Trump’s order “contradicts the text of the Fourteenth Amendment and the century-old untouched precedent that interprets it.”

Judge Joseph N. Laplante, who was nominated to the bench by Republican George W. Bush, wrote in his decision that, “The denial of citizenship to the plaintiffs’ members’ children would render the children either undocumented noncitizens or stateless entirely. Their families would have more trouble obtaining early-life benefits especially critical for newborns, such as healthcare and food assistance. The children would risk deportation to countries they have never visited. Although the defendants argue that the harm would be hypothetical and speculative, the court disagrees.”

Another district judge on Tuesday ordered the Trump administration to restore data that was removed from government websites related to contraception, HIV prevention, resources for LGBTQ+ students, and clinical trials focused on women. The removal of the data was in response to Trump's Day 1 executive order that ordered the removal of "gender ideology" from government resources.

The order—handed down by a judge appointed by former President George W. Bush—came after Doctors for America filed suit, arguing that the removal of the data without warning or rationale violated federal law and, "creates a dangerous gap in the scientific data available to monitor and respond to disease outbreaks, deprives physicians of resources that guide clinical practice, and takes away key resources for communicating and engaging with patients."

A federal appeals court on Tuesday denied the Trump administration’s appeal of a lower court ruling, which ordered the Trump administration to lift their federal funding freeze. A three-judge panel on the First Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously denied the appeal, saying that the Trump administration did not “identify any harm related to a specific funding action or actions that they will face without their requested administrative stay.”

x JUST IN: The 1st Circuit Court of appeals has *denied* the Trump administration's emergency motion to block a court order that ordered agencies to lift their spending freeze. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney.bsky.social) 2025-02-11T22:12:15.052Z

The spate of legal losses on Tuesday followed a torrent of legal losses Trump was handed on Monday.

District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordered Trump to reinstate a federal ethics watchdog who he attempted to fire. Another district court judge reprimanded the Trump administration for ignoring his order to unfreeze federal spending. And a third judge blocked the National Institutes of Health from slashing federal grant money to medical research institutions that the health care community says would have devastating impacts on finding cancer treatments, an Alzheimer’s cure, and treatments and cures of other rare diseases.

That followed yet another bevy of legal defeats last week.

A federal judge appointed by Trump blocked the Trump administration from putting thousands of United States Agency for International Development workers on leave. Two federal judges stopped Trump from ending birthright citizenship and another barred co-President Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency bros from accessing sensitive Treasury Department payment systems.

"The Trump Administration has engaged in a number of brazenly undemocratic and illegal actions, and they are losing in court. Nothing the President is doing is trying to lower costs for the American people," Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu of California, said Tuesday at a House Democratic news conference.

x The Trump Administration has engaged in a number of brazenly undemocratic and illegal actions, and they are losing in court. Nothing the President is doing is trying to lower costs for the American people. — Rep. Ted Lieu (@reptedlieu.bsky.social) 2025-02-11T18:43:08.287Z

Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts, laid out all the losses in a succinct post on Bluesky:

x Birthright citizenship order - BLOCKED. Federal funding cut off - BLOCKED. Illegal feds resignation plan - BLOCKED. Access to Treasury's vital data system - BLOCKED. Firing 2000 USAID workers - BLOCKED. Drastic NIH Grant Cuts - BLOCKED. Removing public health websites - BLOCKED. — Senator Ed Markey (@markey.senate.gov) February 11, 2025 at 3:37 PM

In fact, Trump’s losing spree is so bad that he and his GOP defenders are threatening to impeach judges who rule against him, or simply ignore the court rulings entirely—setting up a constitutional crisis.

"We have to look at the judges,” Trump said Tuesday in the Oval Office.

The rhetoric from the Trump administration is so dangerous that the American Bar Association felt the need to issue a blistering statement laying out the lawless actions the Trump administration has taken since Trump was sworn in on Jan. 20, and urged lawmakers and lawyers across the country to fight against them.

The ABA wrote:

We call upon our elected representatives to stand with us and to insist upon adherence to the rule of law and the legal processes and procedures that ensure orderly change. The administration cannot choose which law it will follow or ignore. These are not partisan or political issues. These are rule of law and process issues. We cannot afford to remain silent. We must stand up for the values we hold dear. The ABA will do its part and act to protect the rule of law. We urge every attorney to join us and insist that our government, a government of the people, follow the law. It is part of the oath we took when we became lawyers. Whatever your political party or your views, change must be made in the right way. Americans expect no less.

Legal experts told NPR that if Trump ignores court orders, we will be in truly uncharted territory.

"We're now seeing a leap to a new level, potentially, where the president claims authority to act outside the bounds of the law established by Congress," Blake Emerson, a professor of law and political science at UCLA, told NPR. "And if that comes to pass, we really will be in a different form of constitutional government, or maybe one that really shouldn't be described as constitutional in the true sense. And here, I do think risks about tyranny or dictatorship become quite real."

Thank you to the Daily Kos community who continues to fight so hard with Daily Kos. Your reader support means everything. We will continue to have you covered and keep you informed, so please donate just $3 to help support the work we do.