The Associated Press announced Tuesday that it was banned from an Oval Office press event for failing to change references to the Gulf of Mexico to “Gulf of America.”

Today we were informed by the White House that if AP did not align its editorial standards with President Donald Trump’s executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America, AP would be barred from accessing an event in the Oval Office. This afternoon AP’s reporter was blocked from attending an executive order signing.

On the other hand, Apple announced Tuesday that it is renaming the Gulf of Mexico on its maps app to conform to President Donald Trump’s bizarre executive order. Apple is following in the footsteps of tech giant Google, which has already bent the knee to Trump.

Not to be outdone, Google, which has already done away with its DEI initiatives, announced that it will also be ridding its calendar app of diverse holidays, including Black History Month in February, Women’s History Month in March, Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27, and Pride Month in June.

Disney will also be dampening its internal DEI policies to conform with the general whitewashing demanded by the Trump regime

The Burbank media and entertainment giant will replace the “diversity and inclusion” performance factor for executive compensation planning with a “talent strategies” standard, according to a memo sent Tuesday to executive leaders by Chief Human Resources Officer Sonia Coleman and obtained by The Times.

PBS, which has been a target for harassment by Trump’s new FCC chair and Project 2025 author, Brendan Carr, confirmed to The Hill that it is closing its DEI office to comply with Trump’s executive order.

“In order to best ensure we are in compliance with the President’s executive order around Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion we have closed our DEI office,” PBS said in a statement. “The staff members who served in that office are leaving PBS. We will continue to adhere to our mission and values. PBS will continue to reflect all of America and remain a welcoming place for everyone.”

Carr ordering an investigation into Comcast’s ongoing DEI initiatives on Tuesday.

“I expect that this investigation into Comcast and its NBCUniversal operations will aid the commission’s broader efforts to root out invidious forms of DEI discrimination across all of the sectors the FCC regulates,” Carr wrote in a letter to Comcast CEO Brian Roberts.

Comcast, which owns NBC and all of its media outlets, is just one more major corporation that the Trump administration is bullying into silencing reality.

Click here for Daily Kos’ Bluesky Starter Pack. Join us on Bluesky, and fuck Elon Musk!