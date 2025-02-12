Co-president Elon Musk now has more power, thanks to an order signed by President Donald Trump, and it seems like he’s going to use it to enact further federal spending cuts.

The “special government employee” was given more jurisdiction by his second in command, who signed an executive order on Tuesday that effectively compels federal agencies to collaborate with Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.

Underscoring his support for Musk’s plans to cut spending, the executive order has specific instructions that direct federal agency heads to “coordinate and consult with DOGE to shrink the size of the federal workforce and limit hiring to essential positions.” Each agency will also be limited to hiring for so-called “essential positions,” according to a summary of the decree. (There are some exceptions for organizations such as immigration enforcement, law enforcement, and public safety.)

In addition, the order said federal agencies can only rehire a maximum of a single worker for every four people who leave. This is all a part of DOGE’s “workplace optimization initiative,” which is jargon for bulldozing the bureaucratic apparatus in MAGA’s image.

Considering Musk’s unpopularity and the fact that about half of Americans don’t want him involved in spending decisions, it’s somewhat surprising that Trump continues to elevate Musk’s political influence and is fully behind the mega-billionaire efforts to cut red tape. So far, that’s already included basically shuttering the U.S. Agency for International Development and limiting hiring.

But these moves haven’t come without consequence: DOGE is facing multiple lawsuits from labor unions and Democratic state attorneys general for potentially running afoul of the law. After all, they can’t shut down federal agencies without first seeking congressional approval.

That probably won’t stop the duo from trying, though. That’s especially true for Musk, who was just given more control over “reducing the unnecessary footprint of government.” But as Daily Kos has reported extensively, his plans so far have been short-sighted and could have deadly consequences.

Notably, it doesn’t appear that programs and agencies beloved by Republicans are safe from Musk, either. NOTUS reported on Wednesday that Musk and his DOGE team are eyeing Pentagon spending, which has some Republicans worried that Musk will touch their stuff.

GOP lawmakers are apparently so desperate to make sure that their precious dollars don’t go bye-bye that they’re putting their faith in alcoholic sexual harasser Pete Hegseth (who also leads the Department of Defense), to keep the DOGE efforts in line.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

“While we’re certainly looking for efficiencies, there are security concerns,” Sen. Roger Wicker, a Republican of Mississippi, told NOTUS. “I hope the administration and Mr. Musk can be mindful of that.”

Trump has ceded so much power to Musk, though, that it’s unclear whether the president will have a say or simply defer to his “first buddy” on what spending should be reduced first.

Indeed, Musk’s growing presence was on full display on Tuesday during the signing of the DOGE-related executive order. Musk, who stood over Trump while the president sat behind the Resolute Desk, even answered questions from the press, which surely ought to make Trump feel even smaller than he is.

When rationalizing his want for more spending cuts, Musk told reporters, “The people voted for major government reform, and that’s what the people are going to get. They’re going to get what they voted for.” Musk, of course, was never elected by the public to get the role he now has.

Indeed, Musk’s power grab makes Trump look feeble by comparison. As MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell said during Tuesday’s joint press conference, Trump was left looking like the “most powerless” president ever caught on camera.

Maybe the president and Musk’s most recent moves are because the administration is desperate for more cash and is reportedly running low on it. After all, on Tuesday, members of Trump’s administration practically begged Senate Republicans to find $175 million so they could fulfill the president’s inhumane border and immigration wants.

Let’s hope Musk and his team make his plans to gut more agencies clearer at Wednesday’s subcommittee hearing. The panel, chaired by conspiracy-loving, right-wing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican of Georgia, is set to discuss “stamping out the scourge of improper payments and fraud.”

There’s an irony to the fact that Greene, who, four years ago, was completely stripped of her committee assignments, now spearheads one of the most high-profile subcommittees in Congress. But then again, given that Musk seems to employ some of the worst people, she should fit right in.