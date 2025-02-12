A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Election security is the latest target in Trump's rampage

There’s nothing that man hates more than fair elections.

White House demands more money for border scheme amid funding freezes

Trump sure is strapped for cash for someone who keeps stealing federal agencies’ money.

Democrats keep helping Trump confirm his abysmal nominees

But they can’t figure out why Democratic voters are upset with them!

Courts are keeping Trump's attempts at being a dictator in check—for now

The judicial branch isn’t dead yet.

Inflation rises and tariffs will make it worse, but Trump blames Biden

Trump is only responsible for the economy when it’s doing well, obviously.

No White House access for reporters who don't say 'Gulf of America'

Freedom of the press? Never heard of her!

Cartoon: The Consumer Financial Destruction Bureau

Just a bunch of suckers and losers.

Trump-loving farmers suffer the consequences of their support

Can’t they just pull themselves up by their bootstraps?

Democratic leaders are pissed voters want them to do their job

Looks like it’s too much to ask for Democrats to oppose fascists.

