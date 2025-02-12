Fireworks erupted Wednesday on Capitol Hill at the first Department of Government Efficiency subcommittee hearing when Democratic Reps. Robert Garcia of California and Jasmine Crockett of Texas each spoke their piece. The two lawmakers finally had their say about co-president Elon Musk's gutting of federal agencies and mass firing of government employees since being tapped by President Donald Trump.

Garcia didn’t hold back, kicking things off with a sharp-edged jab at Musk—and a callback to one of the GOP’s most infamous Oversight Committee moments of presenting an explicit picture of Hunter Biden.

“I find it ironic that our chairman, Congresswoman Greene, is in charge of running this committee,” said Garcia. “In the last Congress, Chairwoman Greene literally showed a dick pic in our Oversight Congressional hearing. So, I thought I'd bring one as well.”

He then whipped out a photo of Musk, comparing him to, well, explicit male genitalia—while also making a dig at Trump’s official title.

“This, of course, is President Elon Musk,” he added, presenting a photo of Musk behind him.

While the remark sparked some laughs in the room, Garcia bypassed any applause and went straight into highlighting the real-life impact Musk’s actions have had on the American people. He likened Musk’s chaotic government takeover to a “demolition plan that’s going to run through our government,” with the impact of destroying workers’ protections and cutting vital research for childhood cancer and other diseases.

“DOGE is trying to abolish the Department of Education,” he said. That means opportunities denied to kids. It means you’re ripping away opportunities for children with disabilities who are dependent on this money. You’re also halting medical research, which is also critical, which we have to also stop; the idea that we’re going to eliminate or destroy the [NIH] is crazy.”

Crockett wasn’t having it, either. She wasted no time calling out Trump and Musk’s lies—some that were repeated yesterday in the Oval Office—about the government sending $50 million worth of condoms to Gaza in foreign aid spending.

“[Musk] sat there in the Oval Office yesterday, and he admitted that he was lying and he was using his propaganda machine to do it when he said that we sent millions of dollars to Gaza for condoms. That was a lie, so let me tell you something—” said Crockett.

“The Gentlelady’s time is expired,” snapped Trump’s favorite “bleach blonde bad built butch body” loyalist Greene three times, slamming down her gavel.

While Republicans, led by Greene, attempted to shield Musk from scrutiny, Democrats made it clear they won’t be backing down.

