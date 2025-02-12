President Donald Trump announced Wednesday on Truth Social that he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time since being sworn into office. During the 90-minute call and on social media, Trump signaled a shift in U.S. policy that would retreat from the strong support of Ukraine seen during Joe Biden’s administration.

This marks a definite shift in Russia’s war against Ukraine—with a potential deal between the U.S. and Russia that would have lasting benefits for Putin as he’s given the green light to continue the annexation of the sovereign country he invaded in 2022.

“I just had a lengthy and highly productive phone call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia,” Trump said in his post. “As we both agreed, we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine. President Putin even used my powerful Campaign motto of, ‘COMMON SENSE.’ We both believe very strongly in it. We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other’s Nations. We have also agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now.”

According to the state-run account TASS Russian Media, the Kremlin confirmed the phone call with Trump via a Telegram post.

Not only did Trump say that he’d begin negotiations “immediately” between the U.S. and Russia, but he also referenced Putin’s use of Trump’s “power campaign motto” of “common sense.”

How does Trump not see that Putin knows how to get what he wants by playing to Trump’s fragile ego and need to be seen as an influential strongman?

An hour later, Trump posted that he had, indeed, spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying on Truth Social that Zelenskyy agreed that Ukraine “wants to make PEACE.”

“It is time to stop this ridiculous War, where there has been massive, and totally unnecessary, DEATH and DESTRUCTION,” Trump added. “God bless the people of Russia and Ukraine!”

Zelenskyy took to X after the phone call and said in a video statement, “We believe that America’s stretch is sufficient to pressure Russia and Putin into peace.”

“I had a long and detailed conversation with President Trump,” wrote Zelenskyy. “I appreciate his genuine interest in our shared opportunities and how we can bring about real peace together.”

Coincidentally, Trump’s announcements came shortly after the U.S. Department of Defense announced it would capitulate to Russia in drawing Ukraine’s borders. On Wednesday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that Ukraine’s pre-invasion borders were “an unrealistic objective” and an “illusionary goal” during his first trip to meet with NATO in Brussels.

Before being elected to his second term, Trump vowed to end U.S. funding to Ukraine—even though the majority of Americans support it. He picked terrible Cabinet nominees like Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., both of whom have spouted pro-Russian talking points.

Meanwhile, on Monday, in a move that Daily Kos’ Markos Moulitsas described as truly “morally repugnant,” Trump wasted no time leveraging U.S. foreign aid to Ukraine in exchange for $500 billion of its mineral reserves.

“I told [Ukraine] that I want the equivalent, like $500 billion worth of rare earth,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News. “And they've essentially agreed to do that, so at least we don’t feel stupid. Otherwise, we're stupid. I said to them we have to—we have to get something. We can’t continue to pay this money.”

Global democracy be damned.

On Tuesday, Trump continued wheeling and dealing with the Kremlin. He freed accused Russian money launderer Alexander Vinnik in exchange for wrongfully detained American teacher Marc Fogel. Fogel, draped in an American flag, met Trump outside the White House late Tuesday and called him a “hero.”

Trump’s foreign policy strategy apparently consists of abandoning allies, appeasing adversaries, and profiting off global instability. His reckless moves and chaotic governance not only threaten our national security by emboldening Russia, but also undermine the principles of democracy the U.S. once championed.

