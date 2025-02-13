Jordan Klepper mocked President Donald Trump’s incoherent messages and bizarre Oval Office press conference with Elon Musk during Wednesday’s episode of “The Daily Show.”

“We're not going to buy anything,” Trump blathered in one such incoherent message after being asked about his unpopular plan to take over Gaza. “We're going to have it and we're going to keep it, and we're going to make sure that there's going to be peace, and there's not going to be any problem, and nobody's going to question it.”

“Trump is like a Jedi who doesn't have the force,” Klepper joked. “One thing I find weird about Donald Trump saying he wants to run Gaza is that from what we've seen so far, he barely wants to run the United States.”

The main objective of Trump’s press conference seemed to be the announcement that Musk and his team of racist DOGE kids have been given even more—very unconstitutional—power.

Elon Musk doing a Nazi salute after a speech at the inaugural parade for President Donald Trump.

“Yes, Elon Musk is now in charge of all government heilings … hirings, hirings. Sorry, I didn’t say that right,” Klepper said in a nod to Musk’s Nazi tendencies.

Klepper then played a clip from what might have been the most Orwellian moment of the press conference: Musk explaining why he, an unelected billionaire with nothing but financial conflicts of interest, was wiping his feet with the Constitution.

“If the people cannot vote and have their will be decided by their elected representatives and in the form of the president and the Senate and the House, then we don't live in a democracy,” Musk said. “We live in a bureaucracy. So it's incredibly important that the president, the House, the Senate decide what happens as opposed to a large unelected bureaucracy.”

“Wow. I mean, you see why this guy's a genius? You don't want an unelected bureaucrat running the country. It makes a lot of sense. No questions here … I do have one question, though: Isn’t that you?” Klepper said

“Am I going crazy? Because it feels like I'm watching Drake sing ‘Not Like Us’ at karaoke,” he added. “Like, does he not know?”

