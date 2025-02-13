A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Oh great, anti-vaxxer RFK Jr. officially in charge of health care now

Good news for the bird flu.

House speaker proud of budget that rips away health care for millions

What, did you expect the American government to work for Americans?

‘Betrayal’: Hegseth’s NATO speech sparks anger at home and abroad

At least Putin’s happy.

State Department buries massive payout to Tesla after public outcry

Glad to see all of those budget cuts being put to good use!

Cartoon: The doctor will see you now

Dr. Frankenstein, that is.

Secret board picks Trump to lead Kennedy Center in a fake election

Just very official government business.

The constitutional crisis is already here

The judicial and legislative branches were weighing us down anyway.

Eric Adams wants to stay mayor, even if he has to run as a Republican

Is there any line this man isn’t willing to cross?

‘The Daily Show’ skewers Trump and Musk’s obscene Oval Office presser

Can’t tell what’s real life or a “Black Mirror” episode anymore …

