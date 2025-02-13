A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.
Oh great, anti-vaxxer RFK Jr. officially in charge of health care now
Good news for the bird flu.
House speaker proud of budget that rips away health care for millions
What, did you expect the American government to work for Americans?
‘Betrayal’: Hegseth’s NATO speech sparks anger at home and abroad
At least Putin’s happy.
State Department buries massive payout to Tesla after public outcry
Glad to see all of those budget cuts being put to good use!
Cartoon: The doctor will see you now
Dr. Frankenstein, that is.
Secret board picks Trump to lead Kennedy Center in a fake election
Just very official government business.
The constitutional crisis is already here
The judicial and legislative branches were weighing us down anyway.
Eric Adams wants to stay mayor, even if he has to run as a Republican
Is there any line this man isn’t willing to cross?
‘The Daily Show’ skewers Trump and Musk’s obscene Oval Office presser
Can’t tell what’s real life or a “Black Mirror” episode anymore …
