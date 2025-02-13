Donald Trump Jr.’s venture fund, 1789 Capital, announced on Thursday that it will be investing in the Enhanced Games, also known as the “steroid Olympics.”

“For over 100 years, elites in charge of global sports have stifled innovation, crushed individual greatness, and refused to let athletes push the limits of what’s possible. That ends now,” Don Jr. said in a statement. “The Enhanced Games represent the future—real competition, real freedom, and real records being smashed.”

Athletes participating in the Enhanced Games will be allowed to use performance-enhancing drugs and human growth hormones, which are outlawed in the Olympics and professional sports.

The ingredients in most performance-enhancing drugs, when not used to enhance a person’s ability to compete in a sport—and when taken at far lower doses—can be used as gender-affirming treatments or for childhood cancer survivors.

The World Anti-Doping Agency has criticized the Enhanced Games as dangerous for “promoting the use of powerful substances and methods that should only be prescribed, if at all, for specific therapeutic needs and under the supervision of medical professionals.”

The Enhanced Games is a project of venture capitalist Aron D'Souza, and the initial round of financing was backed by the same guy who created Vice President JD Vance’s political career, Peter Thiel. D’Souza and Thiel have been working together since 2009, when they devised a plan to bankrupt Gawker.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump

Of course, this isn’t the first Trump family grift. First Lady Melania Trump sold limited edition “Vote Freedom” necklaces from USA Memorabilia, which also sells Trump collectibles, NFT trading cards, and Melania’s recent memoir. And President Donald Trump himself has hawked watches, coins, and even $400 branded sneakers.

Like all things conservative, the hypocrisy of Don Jr.’s new venture is laid pretty bare.

Trump and the GOP have spent the better part of the last eight years attacking trans children and athletes and successfully blocking gender-affirming care in many red states.

And last week, Trump signed an executive order aimed at restricting transgender rights, which was temporarily blocked by a federal judge on Thursday.

In the eyes of Republicans, human growth hormones are apparently only bad when used the way they are intended.

You can help ensure that Daily Kos remains the paywall-free home for our shared fight for democracy and justice. Daily Kos is supported by readers like you.