Republicans have failed to schedule a confirmation vote for Rep. Elise Stefanik as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations because her vote is needed as House Republicans cut the social safety net.

The Trump team announced that Stefanik would go to the U.N. soon after he won the election, but they have needed her in the House because Republicans only have a three-vote majority over the Democrats. After their success in the 2024 election, Trump picked multiple House members to fill his Cabinet (including failed Attorney General nominee Matt Gaetz) that eroded their already small majority.

So now Republicans are sitting on her nomination until they can figure a way out of the mess they created for themselves.

“The concern is … obviously the situation in the House and how narrow the majority is,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune told Politico. “I think they’re trying to figure out how to coordinate and time it all.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

At the moment, there are several international crises—some triggered by Donald Trump’s actions and rhetoric—that would benefit from a unified American response at the U.N. There is the war in Gaza (and Trump’s plan for ethnic cleansing), the war in Ukraine, and the international feuds that Trump has set off with Canada, Mexico, Denmark, and much of the European Union.

When other senior members of Trump’s team have spoken up it has created more of a mess. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth triggered anger from America’s NATO allies when he suggested Ukraine should capitulate to Russian invaders. Then a day later Vice President JD Vance flip-flopped and said American troops could be deployed in the region.

The agenda that Stefanik’s nomination is being held in limbo for would create domestic chaos as well.

Republicans have begun formulating legislation to make permanent the tax cuts Trump signed into law in 2017 that assisted the ultra-wealthy (like Elon Musk) far more than the average taxpayer. The party intends to get there by cutting programs that are in place to assist working families: food stamps and Medicaid.

The party needs Stefanik—or another Republican in her seat—so they can cut $880 billion from Medicaid alongside a 20% cut to food stamps. There is also a concern that Social Security cuts are an option.

The state of paralysis once again shows that Republicans have prioritized the well-being of the wealthiest above everything else, even America’s role on the world stage.