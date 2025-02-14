Trump administration officials at the Pentagon invited antisemitic right-wing conspiracy theorist and serial hoaxer Jack Posobiec to accompany Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on his trip to Europe.

The Washington Post reports that a planning document for Hegseth’s trip (where he provoked international ire by throwing Ukraine under the bus) included Posobiec among invited media, and that the decision to include the right-wing activist triggered “alarm among U.S. defense officials worried about the military being dragged into partisan warfare.”

Antisemitic right-wing conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec, center, attends the cocktail hour of the New York Young Republican Club.

Posobiec is currently employed by the far-right Human Events as a “senior editor” and previously worked for the pro-Trump One America News Network. On his X social media account, Posobiec has on multiple occasions attacked Jewish journalists with antisemitic content.

Posobiec used his account to single out reporters like CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, who is Jewish, for harassment by white supremacists and also streamed video from the account mocking the Holocaust, during which 6 million Jewish people were murdered.

Additionally, Posobiec was one of the leading promoters of the “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory which falsely claimed that a Washington, D.C. pizza restaurant was a front for a child trafficking operation connected to Democratic politicians. Pizzagate conspiracies inspired a would-be shooter to travel to the restaurant with a gun, later telling police he planned to “self-investigate” the lie spread by Posobiec and other conservatives.

Posobiec also took part in a hoax intended to help Trump and smear his critics during the 2016 election cycle. Trump supporters circulated images in November 2016 purporting to be anti-Trump protesters holding up a sign that read “Rape Melania.” The images went viral and the contents of the sign were condemned. But the sign was actually the handiwork of a group led by Posobiec, intending to discredit opposition to Trump.

In addition to the travel plans with Hegseth, Posobiec also accompanied recently installed Trump Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on his trip to Kiev, Ukraine.

Hegseth was elevated to his position leading the Defense department thanks to his years at Fox News. Posobiec is similarly a product of the right-wing media world. By granting access to the hoaxster and bigot, Hegseth is helping to mainstream the conspiracies and falsehoods that have long been the hallmark of conservative media.