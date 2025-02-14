Demands are growing for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to remove New York City Mayor Eric Adams from office after allegedly participating in a “quid pro quo” with President Donald Trump to squash his bribery case in exchange for immigration enforcement in the city.

Hochul is the only person with the authority to remove Adams from office, as granted to her by New York’s constitution and New York City’s Charter.

“Adams must be removed. The city cannot sustain being governed for nearly a year by a Mayor who is being coerced by the Trump admin in order to escape charges. This corruption poses a real threat to the people of the city. He should have resigned a while ago, but will not. So it’s time for him to go,” Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York wrote on Bluesky Thursday

Hochul appeared on MSNBC after the news broke Thursday.

“The allegations are extremely concerning and serious, but I cannot, as the Governor of this state, have a knee jerk, politically motivated reaction like a lot of other people are saying right now,” she told host Rachel Maddow. “I have to do what's smart, what's right, and I'm consulting with other leaders in government at this time. You got to have one sane person in this state who can cut through all the crap and say, ‘What does my responsibility guide me to do?’”

This comes after the Department of Justice ordered federal prosecutors to drop bribery charges against Adams on Monday.

And on Thursday, Interim U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Danielle Sassoon resigned from her position as a refusal to sign off on dismissing the case against Adams, which she considered to be “what amounted to a quid pro quo” between Adams and the acting U.S. Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams

“Dismissing the case will amplify, rather than abate, concerns about weaponization of the Department,” she wrote in an eight-page resignation letter to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. “Despite Mr. Bove's observation that the directive to dismiss the case has been reached without assessing the strength of the evidence against Adams.”

Former FBI General Counsel Andrew Weissmann compared Sassoon’s departure to Richard Nixon’s “Saturday night massacre,” when Special Prosecutor Archibald Cox was fired for working on the case against the president in 1973.

“I remain baffled by the rushed and superficial process by which this decision was reached, in seeming collaboration with Adams's counsel and without my direct input on the ultimate stated rationales for dismissal,” Sassoon said.

Adams, who has recently gotten cozy with Trump and “border czar” Tim Homan, also seems to have the delusion that, when he leaves office as a Democrat—voluntarily or not—he’ll just have to run as a Republican to be reinstated as mayor of New York City.

