A photo taken Thursday of President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House revealed an interesting design choice: Trump’s 2023 mugshot, framed and hanging just outside of the Oval Office.

Eagle-eyed reporters and political observers noticed the framed mugshot after Modi’s X account shared pictures of his meeting with the president and other members of Trump’s administration, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“Uh, look to the far right. This is real, I’ve found the same thing taken from another angle,” one self-described politics junkie wrote on Bluesky. “Trump has his damn mugshot hanging on the wall in the White House.”

Assuming Trump hasn’t since taken the photo down, this means that the president’s infamous booking shot—decorated with an ornate gold frame—now proudly hangs in the White House near stately portraits of former presidents, like Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln.

At least one outlet, The Independent, has verified that the image is legitimate; the photo posted to Modi’s social media account was taken by press photographers.

Trump’s mugshot on the front page of the New York Post is seen framed outside of the Oval Office.

The photo in question was taken by authorities at the jail in Fulton County, Georgia, on Aug. 24, 2023, after Trump was indicted on racketeering and conspiracy charges in an alleged scheme to overthrow the 2020 election results.

Sadly, the convicted felon spent no time behind bars. Trump was released on a $200,000 bond less than 30 minutes after arriving at the Georgia-based facility and has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.

Trump’s mugshot shows him sporting a dark blue suit, red tie, and white shirt. He also has a furrowed brow and appears to be scowling at the camera with one eye squinted closed, an image that he attempted to recreate in his official presidential portrait.

Notably, it’s not just the mugshot that Trump has framed. He went one step further, hanging a copy of the New York Post’s front-page story about the mugshot. The Post is Trump’s favorite gossip rag, and the conservative outlet has regularly published photos of him—flattering or otherwise.

The framed mugshot suggests that—to no one’s surprise—Trump doesn’t feel any shame or guilt for his past actions and is continuing to politicize the image to his benefit.

He’s already profited off of the image. In fact, he made a whopping $7.1 million in the days after his booking photo went viral by selling koozies, mugs, posters, and T-shirts donning the image.

Indeed, the mugshot and charges against Trump became a badge of honor for the president and his supporters as he campaigned for his second White House bid in 2024.

Most presidents might shy away from the indignity of a mugshot, but not Trump. Instead, he did what he does best: made it his moment.