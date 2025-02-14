Fox News host Sean Hannity will soon conduct a joint interview with co-Presidents Elon Musk and Donald Trump, the right-wing network announced on Friday.

Musk is technically a “special government employee” who leads the Department of Government Efficiency (an advisory commission, not a real department), and he has spent a lot of time in the public eye lately—and even in the Oval Office. When Trump compelled federal agencies to collaborate with Musk’s DOGE earlier this week via executive order, Musk fielded questions from reporters as if he were the one who was elected by Americans to run the country.

“The people voted for major government reform, and that’s what the people are going to get,” Musk said at the time. “They’re going to get what they voted for,” he added, as if it were a threat.

The interview was scheduled before this Oval Office event, according to Mediaite, so it’s unclear whether Trump has renewed feelings of annoyance toward the world’s richest man. More and more, Musk has tried to assert his dominance over Trump. In fact, he recently took a very political-looking meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (before Trump got the chance to), and it appeared that Trump knew little, if nothing, about it.

President Donald Trump listens as Elon Musk, joined by his son X Æ A-Xii, speaks in the Oval Office at the White House on Feb. 11, 2025.

When a reporter asked Trump whether Musk met with Modi as an American CEO or as a representative of the U.S. government, Trump seemed to have no idea what they were talking about.

“Uhh, are you talking about me?” Trump replied.

“No, Elon Musk,” the reporter said.

“Well, Elon—I don’t know. They met, and I assume he wants to do business in India, but India’s a very hard place to do business in because of the tariffs,” Trump said. “No, I would imagine he met possibly because he’s running a company.”

It’s worth reiterating that Musk has never been elected to public office, and it’s unclear why he’s taken such an outsized role in the president’s administration. Even though voters are sick of the mega-billionaire, Trump hasn’t done much to stop him. For instance, in a Fox News interview this past weekend, Trump said he trusted Musk to fulfill his promise to cut red tape and axe government spending.

Musk and Trump have also teamed up to spread bogus lies about respected news outlets (see: Politico and Reuters) and shutter important federal agencies, such as the U.S. Agency for International Development, the government’s primary foreign-aid agency.

The duo’s pretaped interview will take place at the White House and air this upcoming Tuesday. The focus of the interview will be on DOGE (and whatever it is Musk is doing there), Trump’s first 100 days in office, and other news of the day, according to Mediaite. This will mark the first time Musk and Trump will sit for a joint TV interview, which is surprising since they’re attached at the hip.

News of their joint venture fuels the perception that Trump is nothing but a figurehead, while Musk runs the show—and the country. One can only wonder how long this will go on before Trump tosses him to the side as some of his allies have rightly encouraged him to.