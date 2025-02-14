A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump may be hitting a wall with deportations—no, not that wall

What a shame.

America has no UN ambassador because GOP needs votes to kill Medicaid

Trump’s choices continue to create domestic and international chaos.

Pentagon head offers crucial invite to antisemitic Pizzagate pusher

Because it’s always a good look to have the face of America be a conspiracy theorist.

Trump’s new low: Swiping at McConnell’s childhood polio

Let the name-calling … continue.

Cartoon: From Trump, with love

So much for getting that done on Day 1.

Is Texas measles outbreak a glimpse into the future of America's health?

Things certainly look grim with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the helm.

Yes, that really is the felon’s mugshot hanging in the White House

There’s narcissism, and then there’s Trump.

