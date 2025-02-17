After President Donald Trump’s media company reported major losses in 2024, he now appears to be clearing the way for his business—and bottom line—to succeed.

The Trump Media & Technology Group Corp’s recent 10-K filing listed multiple risk factors for why its platforms—such as Truth Social or the new Truth.Fi—might fail.

One such factor is the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which Trump temporarily paused with a Feb. 10 executive order. The FCPA makes it illegal for U.S. companies to bribe foreign officials for government contracts.

Per Trump’s executive order, Attorney General Pam Bondi will revise the FCPA to "promote American competitiveness.”

Another factor listed was Trump’s own track record of filing for bankruptcy.

"A number of companies that were associated with President Donald J. Trump have filed for bankruptcy. There can be no assurances that TMTG will not also become bankrupt,” the filing said.

Some of Trump’s bankrupt businesses include the Taj Mahal Casino, Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, and Trump Castle Hotel & Casino.

Now with executive power, Trump’s business ventures might be positioned more favorably than ever before.

While Trump used his brand name to launch the meme coin $TRUMP, Trump Media also announced its new financial services through Truth.Fi. Trump also has his own trading platform, World Liberty Financial.

This aligns with the president’s push to make crypto a part of the mainstream economy, which the president now has a large financial stake in. Meanwhile, Trump has appointed his own “crypto czar” David Sacks to oversee the push for crypto in the mainstream financial markets.

In its press release, Trump Media primarily blamed the “Biden-era SEC” for its major net losses. More specifically, it cited the SEC delaying Trump Media’s merger with Digital World Acquisition Corporation, which caused “significant legal expenses.”

In 2023, Trump’s company paid $18 million to settle an SEC investigation into its merger with DWAC just days after investors were arrested—and later sent to prison—for insider trading.

Despite its murky past, the future of Trump Media is looking bright—and riddled with corruption.

