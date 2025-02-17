The Republican online community are freaking out about actor Tom Hanks' appearance as a MAGA character during the “Saturday Night Live” 50th anniversary show that aired Sunday night.

During a sketch called “Black Jeopardy,” Hanks played a MAGA-hat wearing character named Doug. After being the only person to correctly identify Dana Carvey’s popular Church Lady character, Doug expounds that “if more people went to church, we wouldn’t be in this mess we’re in now.” Kenan Thompson, who played the host in the sketch, heartily agrees and attempts to shake Hanks’ character’s hand, making Hanks wince.

“Tom Hanks always wants to pretend he’s the likable everyman but he’s as hate mongering of regular Americans as any host on msnbc,” anti-affirmative action nepo baby Meghan McCain wrote on X. “Good luck becoming less and less culturally relevant by the second[,] bro.”

Racist right-wing troll Benny Johnson was up in his feelings, writing “Donald Trump just won a landslide election and has never been more popular with Americans. They have learned nothing.” Then again, Trump didn’t win anything in his life by a “landslide.”

Clay Travis who founded the Fox-owned OutKick sports network, and enjoys more than a million followers on Elon Musk’s X, wrote “For its 50 year anniversary special, SNL had Tom Hanks play a racist Trump supporter afraid to shake a black man’s hand. Fun fact: Trump’s 2024 election win was the LEAST racially divisive American election since 1964.”

What a strange ahistorical boast.

Unsurprisingly, none of these folks have batted an eye when it comes to the slew of racist people Trump and friends keep hiring (and rehiring in some cases) to run our government. If there’s one thing people who voted for a bunch of racists hate, it’s being called racist.

Enjoy the segment of “Black Jeopardy,” starring the legendary Eddie Murphy, Tracy Morgan, and Leslie Jones—with an appearance by Hanks.